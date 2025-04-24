Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: Japan's Anime Voice Stars Highlight Indian Affinity for 'One Piece'

Japanese actor Kappei Yamaguchi, famous for voicing Usopp in 'One Piece', highlights the special bond between Japan and India over their shared love for anime. Joined by co-star Hiroaki Hirata, he reflects on the show's global impact and India's passionate fandom, which mirrors its powerful presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:08 IST
The cultural ties between Japan and India are being celebrated by Japanese actor Kappei Yamaguchi, known for his role as voice actor in the globally-adored anime series 'One Piece'. Yamaguchi, who voices the character Usopp, has shared his admiration for the enthusiastic support 'One Piece' receives in India.

Yamaguchi, visiting India for Mumbai Comic Con 2025 with co-star Hiroaki Hirata, remarked on the importance of the relationship between the two countries, drawing parallels with the adventurous spirit of 'One Piece'. Hirata, who lends his voice to the character Sanji, echoed Yamaguchi's sentiments about the show's worldwide impact.

The actors recalled their journeys with 'One Piece', acknowledging the pivotal roles their characters played in their careers. Yamaguchi and Hirata initially auditioned for other roles but embraced their iconic characters, marking significant milestones in the anime industry and connecting people across continents.

