Tragic Loss: Dancer Drowns During Film Shoot in Maharashtra

Saurabh Sharma, a 26-year-old dancer on the choreography team of Riteish Deshmukh's film 'Raja Shivaji', tragically drowned in the Krishna river. The incident happened after he ventured into the river for a swim following a song shoot. Despite search efforts, his body was found two days later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:58 IST
Dancer
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred on the set of Riteish Deshmukh's film 'Raja Shivaji' when a 26-year-old dancer named Saurabh Sharma drowned in Maharashtra's Krishna river. The accident took place in Satara district, a location notable for its confluence of rivers.

The mishap unfolded on Tuesday evening as Sharma, post finishing a vibrant song shoot involving colorful props, entered the river to rinse off. Venturing too deep into the river, he was swept away by strong currents.

Efforts to rescue Sharma were initially thwarted by the cover of night, but search operations persisted the following day. Ultimately, his body was recovered on Thursday morning by police and rescue teams. An official inquiry into the accidental death is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

