Test Cricket: A Legacy Unfolded

In an intriguing exploration, "Test Cricket: A History," penned by acclaimed author Tim Wigmore, delves into the captivating stories and evolution of the game since 1877. The book, published by Hachette, highlights its impact through exclusive interviews with cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne.

The book brings readers on a journey through cricket's illustrious past, from Bodyline to Bazball, and the golden age of the West Indies. Providing a comprehensive perspective on Test cricket's history, this award-winning Telegraph correspondent's work has been hailed as a definitive volume for cricket aficionados.

Historian David Kynaston praises Wigmore's ability to blend readability with insightful analysis. "Test Cricket," along with Wigmore's previous acclaimed works, is now available across various platforms for sports enthusiasts eager to learn more about the game's legacy and its broader societal influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)