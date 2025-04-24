Left Menu

Book-A-Thon: The Ultimate Summer Book Sanctuary

Crossword Bookstores' Book-A-Thon, India's grand summer book fair, opens from April 25 to May 6, 2025, at Sky City Mall, Mumbai. Featuring over 1 lakh books and discounts of up to 70%, the event offers author meet-and-greets, curated zones, and interactive activities for all ages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Book lovers across India brace for an exhilarating summer as Crossword Bookstores presents Book-A-Thon, a monumental book fair held in Mumbai's Sky City Mall, Borivali, from April 25 to May 6, 2025.

The event is expected to spellbind attendees with an astonishing display of over 1 lakh books, offering irresistible discounts of up to 70%. The fair extends beyond mere book sales, offering readers interactive experiences, author meet-and-greets, and specially curated zones that cater to various age groups and genres.

Mr. Aakash Gupta, CEO of Crossword Bookstores, envisions Book-A-Thon as a festival where the love for literature is rekindled through exploration and community. Whether it's to expand one's library or partake in creative workshops, Book-A-Thon promises a summer of unforgettable literary delights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

