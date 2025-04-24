Book-A-Thon: The Ultimate Summer Book Sanctuary

Book lovers across India brace for an exhilarating summer as Crossword Bookstores presents Book-A-Thon, a monumental book fair held in Mumbai's Sky City Mall, Borivali, from April 25 to May 6, 2025.

The event is expected to spellbind attendees with an astonishing display of over 1 lakh books, offering irresistible discounts of up to 70%. The fair extends beyond mere book sales, offering readers interactive experiences, author meet-and-greets, and specially curated zones that cater to various age groups and genres.

Mr. Aakash Gupta, CEO of Crossword Bookstores, envisions Book-A-Thon as a festival where the love for literature is rekindled through exploration and community. Whether it's to expand one's library or partake in creative workshops, Book-A-Thon promises a summer of unforgettable literary delights.

