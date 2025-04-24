India’s Star-Studded Initiative: WAVES Summit to Spotlight Global Creation

The World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) is poised to position India as a key player in global content creation. The summit, scheduled for May 1-4 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Attendees include Bollywood icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Shah Rukh Khan. The event will feature panel discussions on Indian cinema legacy, modern mainstream cinema, and the evolving entertainment industry with stars such as Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

International figures like UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos will further enrich the summit, promoting collaboration and cultural exchange between Indian and global entertainment sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)