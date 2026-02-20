Left Menu

Cyber Safety: A Call to Action by India's Judiciary

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant highlighted the urgent need for coordinated action against rising cybercrimes at a cyber security conference. He emphasized the judiciary's role and the global nature of the problem. He also addressed the use of artificial intelligence in justice, advocating for ethical restraint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Justice Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India, underscored the necessity of coordinated efforts to combat the increasing issue of cybercrime during a cyber security conference. He referred to the alarming scale of cyber offenses and emphasized their vast impacts, including massive financial losses and eroding institutional trust.

Justice Kant illustrated the judiciary's proactive steps in addressing the matter, particularly in digital arrest scams, and stressed that claims from cyber fraud victims go beyond financial harms to affect their dignity, livelihood, and emotional wellbeing.

Asserting the benefits of digital advancements, he cautioned against the risks, advocating for vigilance regarding new technologies like artificial intelligence, which should enhance rather than replace justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

