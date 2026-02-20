Political Turmoil in Bihar: Allegations and Rebuttals
In Bihar, political tensions rise as Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav accuses Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of being a 'puppet' under BJP control, resulting in a 'system of fear'. Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha refutes these claims, asserting that the government aims to end this 'anarchic atmosphere'.
- Country:
- India
In the simmering political landscape of Bihar, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav lashed out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday, accusing him of being manipulated by the BJP and creating a 'dartantra' or system of fear across the state. Yadav alleged that crime is rampant, with criminals operating with impunity under the state's ruling regime.
Yadav's criticisms were promptly countered by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who dismissed the claims and targeted the opposition, blaming the RJD-Congress alliance for fostering an environment of crime and chaos. Sinha assured that the NDA government is committed to eradicating this criminal mentality and restoring order.
The political discourse took a personal turn with JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar defending Nitish Kumar, portraying him as a globally respected leader. Kumar warned that any personal attacks against the Chief Minister would not hold ground. This ongoing political clash highlights the deep divisions and power struggles in Bihar's state politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- politics
- Nitish Kumar
- Tejashwi Yadav
- BJP
- RJD
- crime
- government
- assembly
- elections
ALSO READ
Horrific Crime Against Stray Dog Sparks Outrage in Vrindavan
Bhupen Borah's Political Crossroads: Joining BJP Sparks Major Transition
Political Turmoil: Tejashwi Yadav Rebukes Maithili Thakur's Remarks on RJD
BJP President Criticizes Congress Over AI Impact Summit Protest
Justice Delivered: Death Penalty for Child Exploitation Crimes in Uttar Pradesh