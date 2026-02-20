Political Turmoil in Bihar: Allegations and Rebuttals

In the simmering political landscape of Bihar, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav lashed out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday, accusing him of being manipulated by the BJP and creating a 'dartantra' or system of fear across the state. Yadav alleged that crime is rampant, with criminals operating with impunity under the state's ruling regime.

Yadav's criticisms were promptly countered by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who dismissed the claims and targeted the opposition, blaming the RJD-Congress alliance for fostering an environment of crime and chaos. Sinha assured that the NDA government is committed to eradicating this criminal mentality and restoring order.

The political discourse took a personal turn with JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar defending Nitish Kumar, portraying him as a globally respected leader. Kumar warned that any personal attacks against the Chief Minister would not hold ground. This ongoing political clash highlights the deep divisions and power struggles in Bihar's state politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)