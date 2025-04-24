Nation Bows in Mourning: Honoring Pope Francis

India has announced a three-day state mourning following the death of Pope Francis, the first non-European pontiff in over 1,300 years.

The government has ordered that the national flag be flown at half mast across all buildings and has suspended official entertainment during the mourning.

Pope Francis, who passed away at 88 from pneumonia, will be laid to rest on Saturday, marking the final day of national mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)