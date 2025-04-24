Preparing for the Char Dham Yatra: Ensuring a Safe Pilgrimage

On Thursday, a comprehensive mock drill was held to evaluate the readiness for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, beginning April 30 with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarakhand.

The drill, supervised by the National Disaster Management Authority and organized by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, involved seven districts along the yatra route. It aimed to unify departments involved in the pilgrimage, ensuring swift response to emergencies.

Despite identifying certain shortcomings, the exercise demonstrated effective coordination among departments, according to Vinay Kumar Ruhela, Vice Chairman of the State Advisory Committee for Disaster Management.

