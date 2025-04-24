Left Menu

Preparing for the Char Dham Yatra: Ensuring a Safe Pilgrimage

A mock drill was held for the Char Dham Yatra preparations, testing readiness across seven districts. Organized by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority under national supervision, the exercise aimed at ensuring coordinated disaster response during the pilgrimage. Observations will aid in refining strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, a comprehensive mock drill was held to evaluate the readiness for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, beginning April 30 with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarakhand.

The drill, supervised by the National Disaster Management Authority and organized by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, involved seven districts along the yatra route. It aimed to unify departments involved in the pilgrimage, ensuring swift response to emergencies.

Despite identifying certain shortcomings, the exercise demonstrated effective coordination among departments, according to Vinay Kumar Ruhela, Vice Chairman of the State Advisory Committee for Disaster Management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

