Legacy of 'Murasoli' Selvam Honored with Unveiling of His Statue

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin recently unveiled a statue in memory of 'Murasoli' Selvam, former editor of the DMK's publication 'Murasoli'.

Widely recognized as 'Murasoli' Selvam, Panneerselvam played a significant role alongside his brother, the late Union Minister 'Murasoli' Maran, in supporting the organization's objectives.

The ceremony coincided with Selvam's birth anniversary and featured the release of his collected articles, penned under the pseudonym 'Silanthi', as a tribute to his enduring legacy.

