Legacy of 'Murasoli' Selvam Honored with Unveiling of His Statue
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled a statue of 'Murasoli' Selvam, a former editor and brother of 'Murasoli' Maran, commemorating his contribution to the DMK publication and marking his birth anniversary with the release of his articles written under the pseudonym 'Silanthi'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin recently unveiled a statue in memory of 'Murasoli' Selvam, former editor of the DMK's publication 'Murasoli'.
Widely recognized as 'Murasoli' Selvam, Panneerselvam played a significant role alongside his brother, the late Union Minister 'Murasoli' Maran, in supporting the organization's objectives.
The ceremony coincided with Selvam's birth anniversary and featured the release of his collected articles, penned under the pseudonym 'Silanthi', as a tribute to his enduring legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Murasoli
- Selvam
- Stalin
- Tamil Nadu
- DMK
- Maran
- Annadurai
- Silanthi
- statue unveiling
- tribute
Advertisement
ALSO READ
DMK MP Kanimozhi Mourns Loss of Influential Tamil Leader Kumari Ananthan
Tamil Nadu's MSMEs Thrive Under DMK's Supportive Policies
People seeking answers from DMK on number of 'scams,' will vote in elections on 'original issues,' says Amit Shah in Chennai.
On AIADMK's divergent stand on certain issues: Will sit and discuss, there will be CMP if required, says Amit Shah in Chennai.
AIADMK-BJP Alliance Sparks Political Tensions in Tamil Nadu