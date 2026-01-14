Left Menu

Maran's Remarks Ignite North-South Debate in India

Dayanidhi Maran's comments about women's roles in North and South India stirred controversy, with BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy accusing the DMK of fostering regional divides. Maran emphasized education and empowerment in Tamil Nadu, highlighting a Dravidian model. Thirupathy criticized these remarks as an attack on North Indian women.

Dayanidhi Maran, a senior DMK leader, sparked controversy with remarks about women's roles in Tamil Nadu versus North India, suggesting girls are encouraged to study in the South while being relegated to domestic roles in the North. This statement elicited strong reactions from the BJP.

BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy condemned Maran's comments, accusing the DMK of attempting to create regional divides. Maran, speaking at an event with Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, reiterated Tamil Nadu's commitment to educational empowerment, citing the Dravidian model endorsed by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Thirupathy criticized Maran's views as misguided, highlighting historical advocates for women's empowerment, and accused the Dravidian model of becoming a tool for regional abuse. The comments have fueled a broader discussion on regional disparities in India.

