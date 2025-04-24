Bollywood's Box Office Blues: What Needs to Change?

The Bollywood film industry is grappling with significant challenges as several high-profile and big-budget movies fail to make an impact at the box office. Among the latest disappointments is Salman Khan's highly anticipated Eid release, 'Sikandar', which has not lived up to expectations. As audiences continue to avoid theatres, insiders are examining the root causes of this trend.

Gajraj Rao, a well-respected actor, shared his insights on the current scenario, pointing to the transformative impact of OTT platforms. According to Rao, the digital revolution has democratized access to global content, previously confined to film festivals and DVDs. With an expanded buffet of viewing options, audiences' expectations have naturally evolved, demanding diverse storytelling from filmmakers.

Rao also highlighted ticket pricing as a crucial factor in reviving cinema hall attendance. He urged cinema owners to consider lowering ticket prices by trimming some luxuries, making it feasible for middle-class families to return to theaters. Addressing the notion of declining content quality, Rao defended filmmakers, noting that both exemplary and subpar films have always coexisted. Notably, 'Kesari 2', starring Akshay Kumar, emerges as a beacon of hope amidst the gloom, receiving strong reviews and a commendable Rs 7.84 crore nett on its opening day, underscoring a continued commitment to quality filmmaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)