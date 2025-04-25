Left Menu

Celebrating a Century: Commemorative Coin Honors Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba

The Indian government will issue a Rs 100 commemorative coin to honor the birth centenary of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, known for his teachings on unity and human values. The coin will feature distinctive inscriptions and the Lion Capital of Ashoka, symbolizing the revered spiritual leader’s legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 08:20 IST
Celebrating a Century: Commemorative Coin Honors Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that honors the profound impact of a revered spiritual leader, the Indian government has announced the release of a commemorative Rs 100 coin celebrating the birth centenary of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Known for his teachings emphasizing the unity of all religions and human values like truth, peace, and love, Sathya Sai Baba has left an indelible mark on millions worldwide.

The detailed specifics of the coin were released in a government notification. As outlined, the obverse side will feature the iconic Lion Capital of Ashoka, with inscriptions in both Devnagari script and English. The reverse side proudly displays the image of Sathya Sai Baba, complemented by inscriptions marking his birth centenary in both Indian and English scripts.

This commemorative coin not only serves as a collectible piece for devotees but also symbolizes the enduring influence and message of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, bridging spirituality and national heritage through its meticulous design and historical significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025