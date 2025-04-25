Celebrating a Century: Commemorative Coin Honors Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba

In a move that honors the profound impact of a revered spiritual leader, the Indian government has announced the release of a commemorative Rs 100 coin celebrating the birth centenary of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Known for his teachings emphasizing the unity of all religions and human values like truth, peace, and love, Sathya Sai Baba has left an indelible mark on millions worldwide.

The detailed specifics of the coin were released in a government notification. As outlined, the obverse side will feature the iconic Lion Capital of Ashoka, with inscriptions in both Devnagari script and English. The reverse side proudly displays the image of Sathya Sai Baba, complemented by inscriptions marking his birth centenary in both Indian and English scripts.

This commemorative coin not only serves as a collectible piece for devotees but also symbolizes the enduring influence and message of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, bridging spirituality and national heritage through its meticulous design and historical significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)