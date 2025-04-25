Left Menu

Julia Garner Takes On Silver Surfer Role in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

Julia Garner expressed excitement and confusion about her role as the Silver Surfer in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'. Known for her enigmatic character, Garner discussed her collaboration with director Matt Shakman and the unique gender twist of her character. The film promises to captivate audiences with its mystery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 09:51 IST
Julia Garner (Image source: Instagram/ @juliagarnerofficial). Image Credit: ANI
Actress Julia Garner recently shared insights into her role as the Silver Surfer in the upcoming film 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps', expressing both excitement and initial confusion. According to Deadline, Garner was perplexed by the gender reinterpretation of the traditionally male antagonist, now portrayed as a woman.

The Silver Surfer, a character from Marvel Comics, is a humanoid alien who traverses space with a surfboard-like craft. Originally the astronomer Norrin Radd, he became the herald for Galactus to spare his home from destruction. Directed by Matt Shakman, the film is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Garner elaborated on the character's enigmatic nature, developed with director Shakman. While the Silver Surfer works for Galactus as his herald, there's ambiguity about her true motives, which will unfold throughout the film. Garner expressed enthusiasm for potentially starring in a solo film for her character, Shalla-Bal, embracing the mysterious appeal she brings to the screen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

