Nikki Glaser Returns to Host 2026 Golden Globes

The 83rd edition of the prestigious Golden Globes is scheduled for January 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton, as announced by the organizers. Returning as host for the second consecutive year is comedian Nikki Glaser, who made history in 2025 as the first solo female host of the event.

Nikki Glaser expressed her enthusiasm for reprising her role, having found great joy in her hosting duties at the last ceremony. This year, nominations for the outstanding achievements in film and television will be disclosed on December 8, with the complete timeline for the awards season yet to be revealed, according to Variety.

With the ceremony last year drawing 9.3 million Live+Same Day viewers, the show maintained its reputation for excellence, largely due to Glaser's unique brand of humor and engaging stage presence, noted Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes.

As the awards season unfolds, highlighted events will include the Oscars on March 15 and the Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 1. The Golden Globes will be broadcast through CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

