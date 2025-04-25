A Humble Farewell: World Leaders and Devotees Mourn Pope Francis
World leaders and thousands of mourners gather in Rome to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, who passed away at 88. Known for his humble nature and advocacy for the marginalized, the late pontiff's funeral will take place in St. Peter's Square, with poor and needy individuals to honor his legacy.
Leaders from around the globe are descending upon Rome as the city prepares for the funeral of Pope Francis, taking place in St. Peter's Square. The pontiff, who was revered for his humility and commitment to the marginalized, passed away earlier this week due to a stroke at the age of 88.
Among those arriving in the Italian capital are US President Donald Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei, joining a total of 130 delegations. As the pope's body lies in state at the Vatican, an overwhelming number of mourners are continuing to pay their respects, prompting extended visiting hours.
The funeral proceedings emphasize Francis' humble approach, allowing a group of impoverished individuals to pay homage to him at St. Mary Major Basilica on the day of his burial. As the conclave to elect a new pope begins, Francis's legacy as the 'pope of the forgotten' remains a central theme among those honoring his life's work.
(With inputs from agencies.)
