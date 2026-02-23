Global Crisis: Underfunded and Overwhelmed - Human Rights Under Siege

In a stark warning to the international community, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted the alarming state of human rights worldwide, pointing to severe violations in Sudan, Gaza, and Ukraine. Speaking at the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Guterres decried the erosion of the rule of law by force.

The funding crisis severely hampers the U.N.'s ability to respond to these crises adequately. Despite financial commitments from nations, the U.S., a significant contributor, has not met its obligations, providing only $160 million of the $4 billion owed, exacerbating the scarcity of resources to combat abuses effectively.

International concerns also focused on the occupied Palestinian territories, where new Israeli measures threaten the prospects of a two-state solution. Urgent calls for intervention were made to prevent further destabilization in this historically volatile region.

