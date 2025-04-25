Left Menu

Ethan Hunt's Last Adventure: 'Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning' Hits Indian Screens

The final Mission: Impossible film featuring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, titled 'Final Reckoning', premieres early in India on May 17 before its US release. The film will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and is directed by Christopher McQuarrie with a star-studded cast.

The stalwart mission comes to an end as 'Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning', the final chapter in Tom Cruise's action-packed franchise, will hit Indian theaters on May 17, a six-day head start before its American debut, according to Paramount Pictures India.

Tom Cruise is set to reprise his iconic role as the daring spy Ethan Hunt, bringing the adrenaline-fueled journey to fans in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Known for riveting action and gripping plots, the film will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film promises a star-studded cast, continuing the legacy of a series that began in 1996.

(With inputs from agencies.)

