Resilience Amidst Turmoil: Amarnath Yatra to Continue Despite Pahalgam Attack

Despite the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, the annual Amarnath pilgrimage will proceed as planned, asserts Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary. The attack will not deter the tradition. Kashmiris remain committed to facilitating the yatra and preserving regional culture and brotherhood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:20 IST
The tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists, will not derail the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary assured, emphasizing that Kashmir's rich cultural heritage stands resilient against such acts of violence.

Pahalgam, a pivotal base camp along the 43-kilometer Amarnath route, witnessed this harrowing attack, yet Choudhary remains steadfast in his belief that the pilgrimage will proceed without hindrance. He highlights the altruistic acts of locals, including Adil, a horse owner who died saving tourists, to underline the region's spirit of brotherhood.

The Amarnath yatra is set to begin on July 3 and conclude on August 9. Choudhary also addressed the persistent issue of Pakistan's alleged role in fostering terrorism in the region, urging Islamabad to introspect on why it consistently faces accusations following such incidents.

