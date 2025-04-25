Resilience Amidst Turmoil: Amarnath Yatra to Continue Despite Pahalgam Attack

The tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists, will not derail the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary assured, emphasizing that Kashmir's rich cultural heritage stands resilient against such acts of violence.

Pahalgam, a pivotal base camp along the 43-kilometer Amarnath route, witnessed this harrowing attack, yet Choudhary remains steadfast in his belief that the pilgrimage will proceed without hindrance. He highlights the altruistic acts of locals, including Adil, a horse owner who died saving tourists, to underline the region's spirit of brotherhood.

The Amarnath yatra is set to begin on July 3 and conclude on August 9. Choudhary also addressed the persistent issue of Pakistan's alleged role in fostering terrorism in the region, urging Islamabad to introspect on why it consistently faces accusations following such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)