Honoring the Legacy of Dr. K Kasturirangan: An Intellectual Titan and Visionary

In a heartfelt tribute, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has paid homage to Dr. K Kasturirangan, hailing him as an 'intellectual titan' whose death signifies a deeply personal loss. Kasturirangan, celebrated for his role in the National Education Policy (NEP) reforms, passed away in Bengaluru, sparking widespread mourning within the academic and scientific community.

Pradhan expressed profound sorrow, highlighting Kasturirangan's unparalleled contributions to India's scientific and educational framework. 'He was a visionary, a nation-builder in every sense,' Pradhan stated, adding that his input in shaping the NEP 2020 would impact generations yet unborn.

Beyond his scientific prowess, Kasturirangan's leadership roles encompassed serving as ISRO's chairman, Jawaharlal Nehru University's chancellor, and a significant contributor within the Indian government, notably the Rajya Sabha and Planning Commission. His enduring legacy continues to influence young minds and future scientists, sparking a deep national reflection on his wisdom and service.

