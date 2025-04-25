Left Menu

Chloe Zhao's 'Hamnet' Set for Major Awards Season Release

Acclaimed director Chloe Zhao's film 'Hamnet' will debut in select theaters on November 27, with a nationwide expansion on December 12. The film, starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, is inspired by the life of Shakespeare's son. Zhao co-writes with Maggie O'Farrell, alongside renowned producers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:25 IST
Chloe Zhao's 'Hamnet' Set for Major Awards Season Release
Chloe Zhao (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned filmmaker Chloe Zhao is set to release her much-anticipated film 'Hamnet' during this year's prime awards season. Focus Features has announced that the Shakespeare-era historical drama will have a limited release in theaters beginning November 27 and will expand to audiences nationwide on December 12.

'Hamnet' explores a fictional account of William Shakespeare's son and the poignant love story that led to the creation of 'Hamlet', as reported by Variety. The film showcases the talents of Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley in the roles of William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes, with additional performances by Joe Alwyn and Jacobi Jupe.

Boasting an impressive ensemble cast and crew, the film includes celebrated producers Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes. Chloe Zhao, known for her critically lauded works such as 'Nomadland' and 'Eternals', co-wrote the screenplay with author Maggie O'Farrell, whose best-selling novel served as the inspiration for the film.

Jessie Buckley will soon feature in Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'Frankenstein' adaptation 'The Bride', opposite Christian Bale, while Paul Mescal is set to portray Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes' upcoming Beatles biopic. Zhao notably became the second woman to earn an Oscar for Best Director for her work on 'Nomadland' in 2020.

As 'Hamnet' prepares to hit theaters, it will contend with other big-name releases, including Pixar's 'Zootopia 2' and James Cameron's 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', alongside Paramount's 'SpongeBob: Search for SquarePants' in mid-December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025