Chloe Zhao's 'Hamnet' Set for Major Awards Season Release

Renowned filmmaker Chloe Zhao is set to release her much-anticipated film 'Hamnet' during this year's prime awards season. Focus Features has announced that the Shakespeare-era historical drama will have a limited release in theaters beginning November 27 and will expand to audiences nationwide on December 12.

'Hamnet' explores a fictional account of William Shakespeare's son and the poignant love story that led to the creation of 'Hamlet', as reported by Variety. The film showcases the talents of Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley in the roles of William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes, with additional performances by Joe Alwyn and Jacobi Jupe.

Boasting an impressive ensemble cast and crew, the film includes celebrated producers Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes. Chloe Zhao, known for her critically lauded works such as 'Nomadland' and 'Eternals', co-wrote the screenplay with author Maggie O'Farrell, whose best-selling novel served as the inspiration for the film.

Jessie Buckley will soon feature in Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'Frankenstein' adaptation 'The Bride', opposite Christian Bale, while Paul Mescal is set to portray Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes' upcoming Beatles biopic. Zhao notably became the second woman to earn an Oscar for Best Director for her work on 'Nomadland' in 2020.

As 'Hamnet' prepares to hit theaters, it will contend with other big-name releases, including Pixar's 'Zootopia 2' and James Cameron's 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', alongside Paramount's 'SpongeBob: Search for SquarePants' in mid-December.

(With inputs from agencies.)