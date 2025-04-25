Left Menu

Entertainment Industry Faces Investigations, Nominations, and Trials

The entertainment sector sees significant developments, including the European Commission probing Universal's acquisition of Downtown Music, Kendrick Lamar leading American Music Awards nominations, Nintendo's Switch 2 demand surge, 'Grandpa robbers' facing trial for a notorious heist, and Harvey Weinstein's retrial on sex crimes charges.

The European Commission is set to conduct an investigation into Universal Music Group's proposed $775 million acquisition of Downtown Music. Concerns over market competition in Austria, the Netherlands, and other member states have been raised, potentially impacting various segments of the music industry.

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations for the American Music Awards with ten nods, including artist and song of the year. This comes amid ongoing tensions with Drake, who has filed a defamation suit against Universal Music Group over a diss track's release.

In the gaming world, Nintendo faces overwhelming demand for its upcoming Switch 2 device. The company reported receiving 2.2 million lottery applications, exceeding expectations and available stock for the release. Additionally, a high-profile trial looms for the 'grandpa robbers' connected to Kim Kardashian's 2016 jewelry heist.

