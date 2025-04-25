Cauvery Aarti: Karnataka's Grand Water Conservation Spectacle

The Karnataka government is gearing up to unveil the Cauvery Aarti program, an initiative to promote water conservation during the upcoming Dasara festival. A blueprint for the event is anticipated within a week, spearheaded by a committee under the leadership of Minister Chaluvaraya Swamy.

This comprehensive plan includes setting up necessary infrastructure and seating for up to 10,000 attendees. Various departments, including the Tourism, Muzrai, and Irrigation departments, will contribute to this effort. The government's allocation for the project stands at Rs 92 crore, with additional support from other sectors.

Significant upgrades to the Brindavan Gardens at the KRS Dam are also planned. The administration aims to involve local communities and ensure their benefit from the project's proceeds. Discussions with potential developers are in progress, prioritizing local employment.

