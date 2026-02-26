The United States has issued a stark warning to Syria regarding its potential reliance on Chinese technology in the telecommunications sector. According to sources, the U.S. government believes that such a move would conflict with American interests and pose a threat to national security.

This message was delivered during a confidential meeting between a U.S. State Department delegation and Syrian Communications Minister Abdulsalam Haykal in San Francisco. While Syria has shown openness to partnering with American companies in the past, export controls and compliance issues have complicated such collaborations.

Despite the U.S.'s concerns, Syria continues to explore Chinese telecom solutions to address its infrastructural gaps, caused by long-standing U.S. sanctions. The Syrian Ministry of Telecommunications emphasizes its commitment to national security standards and is seeking diversified partnerships to enhance its telecommunications sector.

