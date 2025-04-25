K Kasturirangan: A Legacy in Space and Education

Kerala's leaders, including Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar, mourned the passing of K Kasturirangan, former ISRO chairperson, who passed away at the age of 84.

Arlekar highlighted Kasturirangan's influential role in space science and the National Education Policy through a heartfelt Facebook post. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijayan emphasized the global impact Kasturirangan had on India's space research, lauding his dedication in positions such as Planning Commission member and Secretary of the Department of Space.

Chandrasekhar referred to Kasturirangan as a visionary within India's space and scientific community, asserting that the nation has lost one of its most exceptional minds. Kasturirangan's passing marks a significant loss for India, both in his contributions to space exploration and education policy.

