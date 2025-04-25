Left Menu

Metro Stations Turn Into Tribute Hubs for Indian Heroes

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has transformed the Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh Metro station's platform wall into a tribute gallery for Indian martyrs honored with the Param Veer Chakra. Additionally, a 'Veerta Aur Vikas' exhibition at Rajouri Garden Metro celebrates gallant Indian Armed Forces awardees. Commuters are encouraged to reflect on their bravery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:13 IST
Metro Stations Turn Into Tribute Hubs for Indian Heroes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has transformed the platform wall at Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh Metro station into an artistic tribute gallery. This initiative honors Indian martyrs who received the prestigious Param Veer Chakra, which is the highest military decoration for valor.

A team of artists crafted vivid and lifelike depictions of PVC awardees, accompanied by brief introductions about these heroic individuals. The DMRC has also set up an exhibition titled 'Veerta Aur Vikas' at the Rajouri Garden Metro station, dedicated to the gallantry award recipients of the Indian Armed Forces.

In line with its tradition of recognizing the valor of the armed forces, the DMRC encourages commuters to pause and reflect on these remarkable lives. Efforts include naming metro stations after military heroes, such as Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar Station and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025