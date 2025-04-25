Metro Stations Turn Into Tribute Hubs for Indian Heroes

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has transformed the platform wall at Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh Metro station into an artistic tribute gallery. This initiative honors Indian martyrs who received the prestigious Param Veer Chakra, which is the highest military decoration for valor.

A team of artists crafted vivid and lifelike depictions of PVC awardees, accompanied by brief introductions about these heroic individuals. The DMRC has also set up an exhibition titled 'Veerta Aur Vikas' at the Rajouri Garden Metro station, dedicated to the gallantry award recipients of the Indian Armed Forces.

In line with its tradition of recognizing the valor of the armed forces, the DMRC encourages commuters to pause and reflect on these remarkable lives. Efforts include naming metro stations after military heroes, such as Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar Station and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)