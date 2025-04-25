Left Menu

Pope Francis' Final Resting Place: A Journey of Faith and Simplicity

Pope Francis, who passed away at 88, will be buried at St Mary Major Basilica, chosen for its spiritual and artistic ties to his Jesuit order. The simple tomb reflects his humble life, aligning with the basilica's historical and religious significance. His burial will follow his Saturday funeral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:04 IST
Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88, has selected a burial site that mirrors his life's simplicity and devotion. The revered pontiff will rest at St Mary Major Basilica, a choice connecting deeply with his spirituality and the roots of his Jesuit order.

The decision came after initial reluctance, as Archbishop Rolandas Makrickas revealed that the pope eventually agreed to this basilica known for its artistic and papal heritage. Francis' insistence on a humble tomb encourages visitors to venerate the Madonna rather than the pope's final resting place.

His niche tomb features a marble headstone from Liguria, engraved with his Latin name, Franciscus. Adjacent to the Salus Populi Romani icon he cherished, this site carries historical weight. The basilica, a steadfast symbol of faith since the fifth century, holds significance for its undamaged past and as a 'treasure chest of art and spirituality.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

