Soderbergh's 'Black Bag' Set for OTT Premiere Amid Cinema Concerns

Steven Soderbergh's latest spy thriller, 'Black Bag', is gearing up for its OTT release on Peacock. Exclusively streaming on May 2, the film presents a second chance for audiences who missed its theatrical run earlier this year.

The script, penned by acclaimed writer David Koepp, stars Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender as leads. The storyline follows intelligence agents George Woodhouse and his wife Kathryn, whose loyalties are tested when Kathryn is suspected of national betrayal.

Initially released in theatres on March 14, 'Black Bag' struggled at the global box office despite its star-studded cast. Soderbergh has expressed concern over the declining appeal of mid-budget, star-powered films among audiences over 25, signaling a potential crisis for cinema's future viability.

(With inputs from agencies.)