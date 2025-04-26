Court Ruling Clears Path for James Gunn's 'Superman: Legacy'

The highly anticipated 'Superman: Legacy', directed by James Gunn, is poised for a global cinematic release this summer, following a key legal victory for Warner Bros Discovery and DC Comics. A federal court dismissed a lawsuit challenging their rights, allowing the film to proceed, Deadline reports.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman ruled against the lawsuit filed by Mark Warren Peary, executor of Joe Shuster's estate, which claimed WBD and DC Comics were exploiting Superman's image in countries such as Canada and the UK without permission. The court found it lacked jurisdiction over the foreign copyright infringement claims.

Warner Bros Discovery welcomed the court's decision, affirming their rights over Superman, while speculation exists that Peary may pursue further legal action. Meanwhile, 'Superman: Legacy', starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, is slated for release on July 11, 2025, as part of a major DC Universe reboot.

