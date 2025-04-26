Left Menu

Critics' Choice To Open 2026 Awards Season with Star-Studded Show

The Critics' Choice Association will host its 31st annual awards on January 4, 2026, ushering in the televised awards season. Taking place at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar and broadcast live on E! and USA Network, the event preempts the Golden Globes, now scheduled for January 11.

Critics' Choice To Open 2026 Awards Season with Star-Studded Show
The Critics' Choice Association has officially announced that its 31st annual Critics' Choice Awards will mark the beginning of the nationally televised awards season on Sunday, January 4, 2026. The event will be held at the iconic Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and will be broadcast live on E! and USA Network from 7 to 10 pm ET/PT.

This year's Critics' Choice Awards will continue its tradition of celebrating both film and television, recognizing excellence in cinema, televised productions, and streaming. This scheduling marks a departure from tradition, as the Golden Globes, which usually kick off the year, have moved their ceremony to January 11.

Joey Berlin, CEO of the Critics' Choice Association, expressed excitement about launching the awards season as the earliest televised event, as reported by Deadline. Partnering for a second consecutive year with E! and USA Network, the event is set to deliver memorable speeches and pivotal moments that highlight the industry's top achievements. The award show is produced by Bob Bain Productions in association with Berlin Entertainment.

