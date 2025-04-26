Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Explosion at Virudhunagar Fireworks Factory

A devastating explosion at a fireworks factory in Virudhunagar district has claimed the lives of at least three women, with several others hospitalized due to injuries sustained from the blast, according to official reports.

The incident took place at M Pudupatti, located near Sivakasi, known for its fireworks industry. The charred remains of the three women were recovered from the site of the explosion.

Authorities confirmed that numerous women were injured and are currently receiving medical treatment. Rescue and recovery operations are ongoing as investigators work to determine the cause of the explosion.

