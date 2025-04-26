Cross-Border Wedding Faces Hurdle Amid Diplomatic Tensions

A much-anticipated wedding between Rajasthan's Shaitan Singh and Pakistan's Kesar Kanwar remains uncertain as political tensions disrupt plans. Scheduled for April 30 in Pakistan, Singh's family set out for the border only to be halted by India's closure of the Attari-Wagah crossing.

The closure follows India's downgrading of diplomatic relations with Pakistan after a tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, with Singh lamenting the impact on his cross-border nuptials. The groom's visa is valid until May 12, offering a slim chance if relations thaw in time.

This familial bond was orchestrated through community connections, underscoring the cultural ties spanning the India-Pakistan border. As both parties await a resolution, the incident highlights the broader repercussions of geopolitical disputes on personal lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)