Middle East Turmoil: Diplomatic Tensions and Controversial Comments

Tensions escalated Sunday following US ambassador Mike Huckabee's controversial remarks supporting Israel's right to claim a substantial portion of the Middle East. His comments during an interview with Tucker Carlson drew criticism from Arab and Muslim countries, which denounced them as destabilizing.

In the interview, Huckabee, an evangelical Christian and staunch supporter of Israel, stated that Israel was entitled to territories outlined in the Bible. Despite this, he clarified that Israel isn't seeking to annex surrounding countries but aims to protect its current land and people.

A joint statement from various countries countered Huckabee's claims, asserting they opposed US policies favoring annexation. Meanwhile, fears of an Iranian attack on Israel intensify as US military presence in the region grows, keeping the geopolitical landscape tense.

(With inputs from agencies.)