A Pope Among the People: Remembering Pope Francis

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re praised Pope Francis as a leader with a heartfelt connection to the people. Known for his approachable and spontaneous style, Francis was remembered for his impactful leadership and his final blessing delivered from the popemobile on Easter Sunday before his passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:22 IST
Pope Francis was fondly remembered as a 'pope of the people' by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re during a eulogy on Saturday. Re emphasized Francis' ability to connect with people through his informal and spontaneous communication style, particularly highlighting his open heart.

Cardinal Re described Pope Francis as having a genuine connection with the masses, showcasing an innate capability to relate to those often considered the 'least among us.' Re reflected on the powerful image of Francis giving his final blessing on Easter Sunday and waving from the popemobile, a memory that resonated with many.

The ceremony in the piazza, overshadowed by the weight of loss, celebrated Francis' legacy as a warm and accessible spiritual leader, whose open-heartedness and inclusive approach left a lasting mark on the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

