Global Leaders Honor Pope: A Tribute from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commented on the lasting global impact of Pope Francis's service as President Droupadi Murmu attended his funeral in Vatican City. The Pope, who passed away at 88 following a stroke, was honored by Murmu on behalf of India, joining world leaders in tribute.

Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the enduring global influence of Pope Francis during the funeral service in Vatican City. His comments were made alongside President Droupadi Murmu, who represented India.

Pope Francis, known for his societal contributions, passed away at the age of 88 after suffering a stroke. The world remembers his impactful service.

President Murmu paid tribute by laying flowers on behalf of the Indian people, marking a significant moment as leaders converged to honor the late Pope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

