Left Menu

Tragic End: Young Couple Found Hanging in Kalahandi

The Odisha Police discovered the bodies of a 23-year-old man and 17-year-old girl hanging from a tree in Kalahandi district. Belonging to different castes, their relationship was allegedly not accepted by their families, leading to suspected suicide. A further investigation is underway, with the bodies sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:27 IST
Tragic End: Young Couple Found Hanging in Kalahandi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Odisha Police on Saturday recovered the bodies of a young man and a teenage girl from a tree in Kalahandi district.

The deceased, identified as a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, were found hanging from a tree in Kaodala village under the jurisdiction of Ampani police station.

Authorities suspect suicide, citing familial non-acceptance of their inter-caste relationship. Further investigation is ongoing, with the bodies sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025