Tragic End: Young Couple Found Hanging in Kalahandi

In a tragic turn of events, Odisha Police on Saturday recovered the bodies of a young man and a teenage girl from a tree in Kalahandi district.

The deceased, identified as a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, were found hanging from a tree in Kaodala village under the jurisdiction of Ampani police station.

Authorities suspect suicide, citing familial non-acceptance of their inter-caste relationship. Further investigation is ongoing, with the bodies sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)