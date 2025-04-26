Tragic End: Young Couple Found Hanging in Kalahandi
The Odisha Police discovered the bodies of a 23-year-old man and 17-year-old girl hanging from a tree in Kalahandi district. Belonging to different castes, their relationship was allegedly not accepted by their families, leading to suspected suicide. A further investigation is underway, with the bodies sent for post-mortem.
In a tragic turn of events, Odisha Police on Saturday recovered the bodies of a young man and a teenage girl from a tree in Kalahandi district.
The deceased, identified as a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, were found hanging from a tree in Kaodala village under the jurisdiction of Ampani police station.
Authorities suspect suicide, citing familial non-acceptance of their inter-caste relationship. Further investigation is ongoing, with the bodies sent for post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
