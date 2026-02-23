Left Menu

Uttarakhand High Court Acquits Man in 2004 Suicide Case

The Uttarakhand High Court has acquitted Sunil Dutt Pathak of abetment of suicide charges in a 2004 case. The court observed that strong suspicion cannot replace evidence after a sessions court had initially convicted Pathak. His wife's suicide had been alleged to result from marital issues and mental torture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:49 IST
Uttarakhand High Court Acquits Man in 2004 Suicide Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court delivered a significant ruling on Monday, underscoring the principle that suspicion, no matter how substantial, cannot substitute for concrete evidence.

Justice Ashish Naithani rendered this observation amid the appeal over a 2004 suicide case in Udham Singh Nagar district's Khatima area. The court ultimately acquitted Sunil Dutt Pathak of abetment charges under the Indian Penal Code's Section 306.

In the case at hand, Pathak's wife had taken her life at her parents' residence. Despite the sessions court previously convicting him based on allegations of mental torture linked to suspicions about his wife's character, the higher court's decision reflects a careful reassessment of the evidence—or lack thereof—presented, resulting in Pathak's acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
London Gears Up for Robotaxi Revolution Amidst Scepticism

London Gears Up for Robotaxi Revolution Amidst Scepticism

 United Kingdom
2
Tragedy in the Himalayas: Fatal Bus Crash in Nepal

Tragedy in the Himalayas: Fatal Bus Crash in Nepal

 Global
3
Azuga Earns Prestigious Certification for Workplace Excellence

Azuga Earns Prestigious Certification for Workplace Excellence

 Global
4
Rohit Majgul: Rising Star in Judo Shines Bright

Rohit Majgul: Rising Star in Judo Shines Bright

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026