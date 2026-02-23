Left Menu

Tragic Fear: Bank Employee's Rabies Anxiety Leads to Suicide

A 30-year-old bank employee in Maharashtra, fearing a rabies infection after a stray dog attack, allegedly committed suicide. Police found a note indicating his mental distress. Despite taking one anti-rabies shot, his anxiety grew. An accidental death report has been filed, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district where a 30-year-old bank employee reportedly died by suicide due to fear of having contracted rabies after a stray dog attack. The victim, Aish Vishwanath Amin, was discovered hanging at his home in Kalyan East on Sunday evening, according to police.

A suicide note found at the scene revealed that Amin was experiencing severe mental stress and was anxious about potentially having rabies after being bitten by the stray dog recently. Despite receiving one anti-rabies injection, his family noted changes in his behavior and escalating health concerns.

The police informed that Amin lived with his elderly parents and brother in a flat and had worked at a cooperative bank for over eight years. An accidental death report has been filed, and further investigation is underway to understand the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

