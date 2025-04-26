Indian Student Film "A Doll Made Up of Clay" Selected for La Cinef at Cannes 2025

In a historic achievement for Indian cinema, A Doll Made Up of Clay, a compelling student film crafted by the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI), has earned an official selection in the prestigious La Cinef section at the 78th Festival de Cannes, 2025. This milestone marks an inspiring chapter not just for SRFTI but for India’s wider cinematic and educational legacy on the world stage.

A Story of Dreams, Disillusionment, and Redemption

A Doll Made Up of Clay tells a poignant and timely story. A young Nigerian athlete, fueled by dreams of a professional football career, sells his father's land and travels to India. However, his aspirations are crushed when a severe injury ends his career prematurely. Stranded in an unfamiliar country, overwhelmed by physical agony and emotional turmoil, he is forced to confront an identity crisis. Through this painful journey, he reconnects with the spiritual traditions of his ancestors, finding a new sense of belonging and purpose.

This 23-minute experimental film powerfully explores themes of displacement, loss, resilience, and the healing power of cultural identity. Its layered storytelling offers a universal resonance that speaks to dreamers everywhere who wrestle with hardship and the search for meaning.

An International Cinematic Collaboration

Produced under SRFTI’s Producing for Film and Television (PFT) department, the film is a testament to the institute’s commitment to fostering global creative exchange.

Key members of the film’s core team include:

Producer : Sahil Manoj Ingle, PFT student at SRFTI

Writer & Director : Kokob Gebrehaweria Tesfay, an Ethiopian student supported by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) African Scholarship

Director of Photography : Vinod Kumar

Editor : Haru – Mahmud Abu Naser (Bangladesh)

Sound Design : Soham Pal

Music Composer : Himangshu Saikih

Executive Producers : Uma Kumari and Rohit Kodere

Line Producer : Avinash Shankar Rhurve

Lead Actor : Ibrahim Ahmed (Nigeria)

Supporting Cast: Geeta Doshi, Ibrahim Ahmed, and Rwitban Acharya

The diversity in the team underscores the project’s global ethos, with students and artists from India, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Bangladesh collaborating seamlessly.

Cannes Selection: A Dream Fulfilled

The La Cinef section at Cannes is specifically designed to spotlight emerging talent from the best film schools worldwide. Each year, it selects a handful of student films that demonstrate exceptional storytelling and innovation. Being the sole Indian entry in this competitive category is a remarkable honor for A Doll Made Up of Clay and for SRFTI itself.

The 78th edition of the Festival de Cannes will take place in May in France, gathering the crème de la crème of the global film fraternity. An invitation to compete here places the filmmakers among the world's most promising young talents.

Voices from the Heart of the Project

Prof. Sukanta Majumdar, Dean of SRFTI, expressed his pride:

"Any cinematic expressions of our students, when recognized on a prestigious global platform, make us feel reassured. This is a huge moment of pride for us, and we are very proud of our students. I wish them the very best for the competition."

Sahil Manoj Ingle, the film’s producer, highlighted the project’s broader vision:

"This project is a shared vision across continents—a story that transcends borders. The Cannes selection is a dream realized and proof of global thinking within SRFTI’s walls."

Director Kokob Gebrehaweria Tesfay reflected on the emotional essence of the film:

"This deeply personal story speaks to the journey of dreamers who navigate new challenges, reshaping who they are. Cannes celebrates resilience and untold stories."

SRFTI’s Growing Global Footprint

The recognition of A Doll Made Up of Clay at Cannes underscores SRFTI’s growing reputation as a global hub for nurturing innovative storytellers. By encouraging cross-border collaboration and championing experimental cinema, SRFTI continues to empower students to push creative boundaries and engage with universal human experiences.

This selection also shines a light on India’s evolving cinematic landscape, where stories of migration, cultural resilience, and identity are finding new, profound expressions.

As the red carpet beckons at Cannes, A Doll Made Up of Clay stands not only as a film but as a symbol of dreams, resilience, and the power of cross-cultural storytelling. It represents the hopes of countless young filmmakers from India and around the world who dare to dream, create, and connect across boundaries.