Bengaluru Set to Host Empowering 17th International Film Festival

The 17th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival will be held from January 29 to February 6, promising an engaging lineup of over 400 screenings set to feature 200 films from more than 60 countries. Preparations are in full swing as articulated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In a nod to global cinema, the festival will showcase award-winning films from prestigious festivals like Cannes, Berlin, and Toronto, alongside entries for the year's Oscars. Venues include Lulu Mall's Cinepolis and Dr. Rajkumar Bhavan among others, spreading the cinematic celebration across the city.

Focusing on the theme of women's empowerment, the festival welcomes applications for competition in Asian, Indian, and Kannada cinema categories by December 31. With a Rs 7 crore grant facilitating operations, the event will culminate with awards and a Lifetime Achievement recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)