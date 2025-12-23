Left Menu

Bengaluru Set to Host Empowering 17th International Film Festival

The 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival will occur from January 29 to February 6 next year, featuring over 400 screenings of 200 films. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event, themed on women's empowerment. Screenings will take place across multiple venues in Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:11 IST
Bengaluru Set to Host Empowering 17th International Film Festival

The 17th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival will be held from January 29 to February 6, promising an engaging lineup of over 400 screenings set to feature 200 films from more than 60 countries. Preparations are in full swing as articulated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In a nod to global cinema, the festival will showcase award-winning films from prestigious festivals like Cannes, Berlin, and Toronto, alongside entries for the year's Oscars. Venues include Lulu Mall's Cinepolis and Dr. Rajkumar Bhavan among others, spreading the cinematic celebration across the city.

Focusing on the theme of women's empowerment, the festival welcomes applications for competition in Asian, Indian, and Kannada cinema categories by December 31. With a Rs 7 crore grant facilitating operations, the event will culminate with awards and a Lifetime Achievement recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025