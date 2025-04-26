Akshay Kumar Condemns Pahalgam Attack at 'Kesari 2' Screening

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar attended a special screening of the film 'Kesari 2' in Mumbai, where he addressed the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. According to reports, Kumar condemned the attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, and engaged the audience in repeating a powerful dialogue from the film as a statement against terrorism.

Kumar expressed the anger felt by many, saying, 'Even today we are feeling the same anger. All of you know exactly what I am talking about.' He then prompted the audience to repeat his character's confrontational dialogue directed at General Dyer in the film, as a message to the terrorists responsible for the attack.

The Pahalgam attack, which occurred on April 22, targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow and is considered one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama attack. In response, the central government announced harsh measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan and the closure of the integrated Attari check post. Visa categories for Pakistani citizens have been revoked, except for certain long-term and official visas, effective April 27. Furthermore, India has decided to withdraw military advisors from its High Commission in Islamabad in a move further escalating tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)