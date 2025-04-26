Left Menu

Emily Henry's Beloved Novel 'People We Meet on Vacation' Gets Netflix Makeover

Emily Henry's romance novel 'People We Meet on Vacation' is set for a Netflix adaptation. Excitement builds as Henry describes the changes made for the film, praising performances by Emily Bader and Tom Blyth. The adaptation offers new scenes that expand the story's universe, offering a fresh take for fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:21 IST
Emily Henry's Beloved Novel 'People We Meet on Vacation' Gets Netflix Makeover
Emily Henry (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The much-anticipated film adaptation of the popular romance novel 'People We Meet on Vacation' by Emily Henry is set to premiere on Netflix. Henry, who spoke to E! News, shared her excitement about seeing her book transformed into a movie by director Brett Haley.

Henry expressed admiration for the performances of Emily Bader and Tom Blyth as the lead characters, Poppy Wright and Alex Nilson. She believes fans will be delighted with this new interpretation and expects the film to leave a lasting impression on those familiar with the original book.

While the Netflix adaptation introduces scenes not originally in the novel, Henry assures it remains a faithful homage. The movie, featuring a star-studded cast including Jameela Jamil and Molly Shannon, promises to bring fresh dimensions to the story's universe. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy Henry's new novel, 'Great Big Beautiful Life.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025