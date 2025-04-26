Emily Henry's Beloved Novel 'People We Meet on Vacation' Gets Netflix Makeover

The much-anticipated film adaptation of the popular romance novel 'People We Meet on Vacation' by Emily Henry is set to premiere on Netflix. Henry, who spoke to E! News, shared her excitement about seeing her book transformed into a movie by director Brett Haley.

Henry expressed admiration for the performances of Emily Bader and Tom Blyth as the lead characters, Poppy Wright and Alex Nilson. She believes fans will be delighted with this new interpretation and expects the film to leave a lasting impression on those familiar with the original book.

While the Netflix adaptation introduces scenes not originally in the novel, Henry assures it remains a faithful homage. The movie, featuring a star-studded cast including Jameela Jamil and Molly Shannon, promises to bring fresh dimensions to the story's universe. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy Henry's new novel, 'Great Big Beautiful Life.'

