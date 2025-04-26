Ricky Kej Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Trusts Government Action

Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej has loudly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir, which resulted in the tragic deaths of 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali citizen. Kej expressed confidence in the government's determination to hold the attackers accountable for their actions and believes severe consequences await those responsible.

In light of the attack, the Indian government has taken significant diplomatic actions, temporarily suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan and closing the Attari Integrated Check Post. Furthermore, all categories of Pakistani-issued visas, excluding diplomatic, official, and long-term visas, have been temporarily revoked starting April 27.

Kej simultaneously performed at the World Health Summit as a UNICEF celebrity supporter, highlighting the intersection of music, climate change, and health. He emphasized music's potential to inspire awareness and action. Kej's accolades include three Grammy wins, and he is currently vying for his fourth nomination in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)