Anna Kendrick Set for Return in 'The Accountant' Third Installment

Director Gavin O'Connor has hinted about bringing actress Anna Kendrick back for the third installment of the popular film series, 'The Accountant'.

Kendrick, who captivated audiences as Dana Cummings in the 2016 debut of the series, did not appear in the sequel. However, O'Connor is now in discussions with the film's screenwriter, Bill Dubuque, exploring her return to the franchise.

"One thing we've talked about is the idea of bringing Anna Kendrick back. Maybe Christian (Affleck) can finally get the love that he deserves," O'Connor told The New York Times, adding that Kendrick is eager to rejoin, saying, "She said she's a hundred percent in if we want."

(With inputs from agencies.)