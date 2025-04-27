Breaking Barriers: Women Take Charge at Vizhinjam Port

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has praised a group of women who have taken a groundbreaking step at the Vizhinjam International Port by operating the automated Cantilever Rail-Mounted Gantry (CRMG) cranes. This milestone showcases the state's dedication to women's empowerment initiatives.

During a recent visit to the port, Vijayan encountered the female crane operators who are making history as the first women in the country to manage yard cranes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to dedicate the port on May 2.

The nine women, most of whom belong to fisherfolk families from Vizhinjam, are trained experts in controlling the cranes remotely, marking a proud moment for the nation, according to Vijayan.

(With inputs from agencies.)