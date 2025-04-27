Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Women Take Charge at Vizhinjam Port

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan commended the team of women operating the Cantilever Rail-Mounted Gantry cranes at Vizhinjam International Port. These women are pioneers, being the first in India to handle yard cranes, reflecting the state's initiatives towards women's empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-04-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 14:48 IST
Breaking Barriers: Women Take Charge at Vizhinjam Port
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has praised a group of women who have taken a groundbreaking step at the Vizhinjam International Port by operating the automated Cantilever Rail-Mounted Gantry (CRMG) cranes. This milestone showcases the state's dedication to women's empowerment initiatives.

During a recent visit to the port, Vijayan encountered the female crane operators who are making history as the first women in the country to manage yard cranes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to dedicate the port on May 2.

The nine women, most of whom belong to fisherfolk families from Vizhinjam, are trained experts in controlling the cranes remotely, marking a proud moment for the nation, according to Vijayan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025