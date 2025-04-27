Through Her Eyes: Women in Vietnam War Cinema

Hollywood's Vietnam War films often rendered women as peripheral characters, serving to advance male-centric narratives. Iconic films like Stanley Kubrick's 'Full Metal Jacket' and Francis Ford Coppola's 'Apocalypse Now' relegated women to roles such as sex workers or entertainers, minimizing their depth and complexity.

However, an examination of Vietnamese cinema reveals a contrasting approach. Films from Vietnam frequently highlighted the strength and resilience of women left to manage households and preserve familial bonds during the chaos of war. These narratives provided a richer dimension, showcasing women as central figures navigating adversity.

While Oliver Stone's 'Platoon' maintained a male-dominated perspective, his subsequent film 'Heaven & Earth' shifted to focus on a Vietnamese woman's harrowing experiences. Such shifts indicate a growing recognition of the importance of multi-dimensional female characters, challenging traditional gender roles in war narratives.

