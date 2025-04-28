Tragedy Strikes: Shooting at Elizabeth City State University

A tragic shooting at Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina resulted in one fatality and six injuries, shaking the campus community. The incident occurred during Yard Fest, a part of the historically Black university's Viking Fest week-long celebration, turning what was meant to be a joyous occasion into a somber tragedy.

The deceased, a 24-year-old man who was not enrolled at the university, was confirmed dead, with authorities withholding his identity until family members were notified. Among the injured were four suffering gunshot wounds, including three students, while two other students sustained injuries amid the ensuing chaos. Fortunately, none of the injuries have been deemed life-threatening, providing a glimmer of relief in an otherwise dire situation.

Following the incident, the campus went into lockdown as officials scrambled to ensure the safety of the students. Although the lockdown was later lifted, access to the campus center remained restricted as a precaution, complemented by an increase in patrols to maintain security. The university, located approximately 80 kilometers south of Norfolk, Virginia, houses 2,300 students and has expressed deep sadness over the incident, highlighting the need for vigilance and community support in trying times.

(With inputs from agencies.)