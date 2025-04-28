Left Menu

Mao Saigo Triumphs in Historic LPGA Playoff

Japan's Mao Saigo clinched her first major victory by winning the Chevron Championship in a historic LPGA playoff. After a tense sudden-death round in Texas, Saigo emerged victorious against four other competitors, overcoming late errors and securing the win with decisive birdie putts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 05:32 IST
Mao Saigo Triumphs in Historic LPGA Playoff

Japan's Mao Saigo achieved a milestone victory at the Chevron Championship, winning her first major LPGA title. The 23-year-old showcased resilience and skill, prevailing in the largest major playoff in LPGA history.

Saigo found herself tied with South Korean Ryu Haeran after the initial rounds. Despite errors during the final round that resulted in a two-over par 74, she kept her championship hopes alive by sinking a critical birdie putt on the 18th hole.

In the sudden-death playoff in The Woodlands, Texas, Saigo clinched the victory with another birdie on the same hole, as opponents Yin Ruoning and Ariya Jutanugarn narrowly missed. The moment was surreal for Saigo, marking the realization of a significant career goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

