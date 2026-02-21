Left Menu

Teeing Off: India’s Golfing Talent Lights Up '72 The League'

72 The League, India's new professional golf tournament, is set to challenge emerging and seasoned golfers alike. With an auction system and team-based match-play format, the event promises excitement and rivalry. Golfers like Honey Baisoya and young talents are particularly eager for this unique competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:08 IST
Teeing Off: India's Golfing Talent Lights Up '72 The League'
India's golfing scene is set for a transformative experience with the debut of '72 The League'. The tournament, which drew much attention upon its launch, is set to commence on Tuesday with both rising stars and seasoned professionals eager to showcase their skills.

The league introduces an auction and team-based format, a novel challenge for Indian golfers. Notable players like Honey Baisoya and 16-year-old Kartik Singh have expressed excitement and anticipation for this fresh approach, which includes singles, four-ball, and foursomes contests.

Set across prestigious courses like ITC Classic Golf & Country Club and Jaypee Greens, the inaugural edition also features international talent. As the competition kicks off, players prepare for a demanding but thrilling schedule, reflective of global tournaments like the Ryder Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

