Teeing Off: India’s Golfing Talent Lights Up '72 The League'

India's golfing scene is set for a transformative experience with the debut of '72 The League'. The tournament, which drew much attention upon its launch, is set to commence on Tuesday with both rising stars and seasoned professionals eager to showcase their skills.

The league introduces an auction and team-based format, a novel challenge for Indian golfers. Notable players like Honey Baisoya and 16-year-old Kartik Singh have expressed excitement and anticipation for this fresh approach, which includes singles, four-ball, and foursomes contests.

Set across prestigious courses like ITC Classic Golf & Country Club and Jaypee Greens, the inaugural edition also features international talent. As the competition kicks off, players prepare for a demanding but thrilling schedule, reflective of global tournaments like the Ryder Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)