Indian Golf Premier League: Revolutionizing Indian Golf with USD 100 Million Commitment

The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) has announced a groundbreaking USD 100 million investment from 10 franchise partners nationwide. Each investor is committing approximately USD 10 million over a decade, marking a pivotal step to professionalize golf in India. This announcement follows IGPL's successful inaugural pro tour held last year, which featured 11 mixed-gender, no-cut tournaments across three countries.

Franchise rights have been awarded to ten cities, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, with investors from various industries such as Pharma, Infrastructure, and Real Estate. CEO Uttam Singh Mundy highlights this venture as both a strategic business platform and a transformative sports project aiming for long-term growth and culture building in India's sporting landscape.

Besides forming a league, IGPL's ambitions include significant infrastructure developments, pledging USD 250 million to build golf facilities in smaller cities and rural areas. The league also aims for a global footprint, planning operations in multiple continents. Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, along with noted golfers, supports the initiative as mentors and ambassadors, reinforcing the project's credibility and impact.

