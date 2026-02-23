Left Menu

Indian Golf Premier League: Revolutionizing Indian Golf with USD 100 Million Commitment

The Indian Golf Premier League secures a USD 100 million investment from 10 franchise partners, each committing USD 10 million. This significant move aims to elevate and professionalize golf across India, with ambitious plans for global expansion, infrastructure development, and nurturing a robust sports culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:06 IST
Indian Golf Premier League: Revolutionizing Indian Golf with USD 100 Million Commitment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) has announced a groundbreaking USD 100 million investment from 10 franchise partners nationwide. Each investor is committing approximately USD 10 million over a decade, marking a pivotal step to professionalize golf in India. This announcement follows IGPL's successful inaugural pro tour held last year, which featured 11 mixed-gender, no-cut tournaments across three countries.

Franchise rights have been awarded to ten cities, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, with investors from various industries such as Pharma, Infrastructure, and Real Estate. CEO Uttam Singh Mundy highlights this venture as both a strategic business platform and a transformative sports project aiming for long-term growth and culture building in India's sporting landscape.

Besides forming a league, IGPL's ambitions include significant infrastructure developments, pledging USD 250 million to build golf facilities in smaller cities and rural areas. The league also aims for a global footprint, planning operations in multiple continents. Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, along with noted golfers, supports the initiative as mentors and ambassadors, reinforcing the project's credibility and impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Train Accident Severely Injures Passenger

Tragic Train Accident Severely Injures Passenger

 India
2
Supreme Court Takes on Airline Fare Exploitation: Centre to Respond

Supreme Court Takes on Airline Fare Exploitation: Centre to Respond

 India
3
Duterte Faces ICC Charges: The War on Drugs Trial Unfolds

Duterte Faces ICC Charges: The War on Drugs Trial Unfolds

 Global
4
Mystery of the Pabbar River: Unraveling the Shimla Murder Case

Mystery of the Pabbar River: Unraveling the Shimla Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026